Balyasny Asset Management Stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Has Decreased by $50.21 Million as Shares Rose; Visa (V) Stake Held by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 356,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The hedge fund held 7,257 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 363,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.83. About 296,687 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99M shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California State Teachers Retirement System has 3.15M shares. Tcw Grp Inc owns 2.00 million shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.07% or 7,330 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 31,699 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.45M shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services accumulated 38,933 shares. 5,337 were accumulated by Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gm Advisory Gru Inc accumulated 4,625 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 2.43 million shares. Grimes And invested in 3,574 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 3.20 million shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. 532,160 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.06M shares or 6.09% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.09% or 180,255 shares.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares to 124,334 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,205 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 519,944 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 566,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Cargurus Inc.

