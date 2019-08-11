Balyasny Asset Management Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Boosted as Stock Price Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 408.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 62,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 77,928 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 15,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.40M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 7,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 30,565 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 14,624 shares to 12,001 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 802,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,443 shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $6,429 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph. $100,546 worth of stock was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Finance Grp stated it has 6,583 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 154,776 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,517 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 27,449 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Cap LP reported 42,269 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 16,416 shares. Scotia Cap reported 4,537 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 132,698 shares. 1,590 are held by Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny. Baxter Bros Incorporated invested in 1.06% or 24,211 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Lc stated it has 96 shares. Bender Robert & Associate owns 4,580 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 0.02% or 1,147 shares. Vermont-based Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0.83% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Haverford Trust reported 22,336 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Anderson Hoagland Company holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 52,855 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 47,979 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 408,592 shares. Canal Ins Communication holds 100,000 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation invested in 0.13% or 1.07M shares. Sequoia Fincl Lc accumulated 0.03% or 9,414 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 99,563 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Com accumulated 37,170 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.12% or 3.72 million shares. Gam Ag owns 20,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.15% or 84,292 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Associates Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).