Balyasny Asset Management Stake in Bank New York Mellon (BK) Has Boosted by $32.89 Million as Shares Declined; Plancorp Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Has Upped by $367,668 as Stock Value Declined

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 1.85 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 11850.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 747,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 753,813 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.28 million, up from 6,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service assigns Aa2 (sf) to Italian ABS Notes issued by Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Thomas Moran as Senior Wealth Manager, Fiduciary Specialist in Menlo Park, CA; 14/05/2018 – 61NN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 40XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 35YN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – 71OD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption; 15/03/2018 – 65BY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 10,762 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 0.42% or 9.50 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 46,355 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny holds 2.42% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 574,532 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 11,035 shares. Perella Weinberg Lp stated it has 0.9% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Geode Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cqs Cayman LP owns 1.05M shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. M&T Comml Bank has 105,112 shares. Lincoln reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 98.47 million shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Jcic Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 46,683 shares.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,274 shares to 68,503 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,605 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.04% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1.09 million shares. Leavell Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,258 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.89% or 384,914 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 12,692 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 54,064 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 185,003 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Stephens Ar invested in 125,810 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oak Ltd Oh invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 26.41M are held by Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited. Chemical National Bank holds 0.03% or 5,498 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Gru Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 877,100 shares. Pnc Services Grp holds 0.03% or 723,472 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Orrstown Fincl Inc owns 300 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 336,115 shares to 629,888 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 456,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,486 shares, and cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc.