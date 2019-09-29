Balyasny Asset Management Raised By $976,320 Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position; Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 9.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 9,040 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 101,971 shares with $11.09M value, up from 92,931 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $10.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Among 5 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA has $2600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is -7.01% below currents $25.81 stock price. Santander Consumer USA had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, April 22. See Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 632,130 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.93 billion. The Company’s vehicle finance services and products include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. It has a 9.63 P/E ratio. The firm also offers financial services and products related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Yorktown & has 0.08% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 794 are owned by Ls Invest Limited. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P owns 0.07% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 577,244 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt holds 15,472 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 151,783 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Sg Americas has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 154,324 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 151,214 shares stake. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 816,900 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 1.34M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 11,700 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 33.02% above currents $89.01 stock price. Tractor Supply had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10800 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 26. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report.