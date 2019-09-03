Balyasny Asset Management Position in Six Flags Entmt New (Call) (SIX) Decreased by $34.27 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined While Dearborn Partners Decreased Holding by $517,423

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 7,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.92. About 2.50 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (Call) (SIX) by 88.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 699,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, down from 789,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 497,329 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Pond Lp reported 841,548 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Bailard holds 2,764 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Granite Invest Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,000 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv owns 3,938 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,725 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Markel Corporation holds 570,000 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 337 shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 2,623 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Blair William & Comm Il holds 283,221 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 14.64 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 12,388 shares to 270,734 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,230 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02B for 20.39 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 87,105 shares to 194,730 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 60,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $188.68M for 6.32 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.