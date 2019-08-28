Balyasny Asset Management Position in Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Lowered by $2.54 Million as Stock Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Howland Capital Management Llc

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 169,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 574,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 743,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 119,034 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 103,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 111,957 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 8,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 1.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 26,742 shares to 60,848 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 65,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,240 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hirtle Callaghan And Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40 shares. America First Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Firm Inc invested in 3,861 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has 158,586 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 423,042 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.46% or 15,778 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 50,211 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Savings Bank And Tru Communication Of Newtown reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvm Management Limited Mi holds 2.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,765 shares. Asset accumulated 0.55% or 39,412 shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested in 6,000 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,101 shares. 414,168 are held by Atlanta L L C. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication reported 0.08% stake.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.05 million for 14.77 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

