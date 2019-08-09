Balyasny Asset Management Lowered General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $11.15 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose, Guardian Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $531,907

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 3.08 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 301,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 219,887 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, down from 521,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 3.99M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE LEGALLY BINDING LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM AFTER EARLY MAY; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INVESTIGATION WILL DETERMINE WHETHER IMPORTS HAVE ERODED DOMESTIC AUTO INDUSTRY, WEAKENED NATIONAL SECURITY; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Fitch Rates General Motors Financial’s Commercial Paper Program ‘F2′; 31/05/2018 – GM’S DRIVERLESS TAXI PLANS WILL BE `GATED BY SAFETY’: AMMANN; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 09/05/2018 – GM to locate new Asia-Pacific headquarters in S.Korea – government; 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS AT DEAL CLOSE, SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST FIRST TRANCHE OF $900 MLN; 17/04/2018 – GM’s Shift to Quarterly Sales Spurs Data Supplier to Follow Suit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc (Put) by 25,664 shares to 43,700 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes.

