Balyasny Asset Management Llc Increased Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stake by $12.63 Million; Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position By $2.73 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) stake by 1601.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 194,248 shares as Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU)’s stock rose 1.18%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 206,378 shares with $13.59 million value, up from 12,130 last quarter. Community Bk Sys Inc now has $3.19B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 220,686 shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 21.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 7,854 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 45,206 shares with $15.77 million value, up from 37,352 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $18.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 475,103 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). M&T National Bank Corporation has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Harvey Invest Limited Company holds 35,767 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 2,563 shares. Buckingham Management Inc holds 0.22% or 6,658 shares in its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.18% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 12 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,271 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Financial Advisers has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,207 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap Lp has 0.39% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 2,243 were accumulated by Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) stake by 43,829 shares to 776,035 valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Godaddy Inc. stake by 14,781 shares and now owns 324,564 shares. On Deck Capital Inc. was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.37% above currents $322.03 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 15. Telsey Advisory maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Nomura. Loop Capital Markets maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, March 15. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $315 target. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. Jefferies maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty -6% after Edgewater warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased L3 Technologies Inc () stake by 157,174 shares to 75,931 valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Global Net Lease Inc () stake by 949,337 shares and now owns 407,745 shares. Westrock Co () was reduced too.

Balyasny Asset Management or BAM, was created in 2001 by Dmitry Balyasny. The hedge fund is known to apply multiple strategies to generate alpha and outperform the market. Balyasny focuses mainly on macro investing and utilizes systematic trading for discipline. The fund is know to bet on complicated and misunderstood situations by the market. Balyasny Asset Management Llc is a Illinois-based hedge fund that was founded by Dmitry Balyasny. It had more than $14.49 billion assets under management in March, 2014. Taken from Balyasny Asset Management latest Adv, the fund reported to have 223 full and part-time employees. Among which 125 performing investment advisory and research functions. The hedge fund had between 11-25 clients.