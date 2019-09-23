Balyasny Asset Management Lifted Position in M/I Homes (MHO) as Stock Price Rose; Itron (ITRI) Stock Rose While Scopia Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 193,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 558,553 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.94M, up from 364,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 40,340 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99M, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 97,430 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 85,085 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Delphi Management Ma stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 49,100 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,250 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Q Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.86% or 98,941 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 42,765 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 0.03% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. 9,367 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 558,553 shares. Moreover, Thb Asset Mngmt has 0.73% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Parkside Natl Bank holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 31,097 shares to 59,300 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 454,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,559 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More important recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) 36% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.54 million for 28.48 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 3.69 million shares to 5.76M shares, valued at $96.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,922 were reported by Putnam Fl. Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 5,306 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% or 1.02 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 402,175 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 46,607 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 5,154 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited reported 55,206 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co holds 11,164 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 51,883 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 157,950 shares. Proshare Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,703 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 12,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackenzie reported 4,984 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ct accumulated 769,187 shares or 1.57% of the stock. 1,559 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itron (ITRI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises Outlook – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Itron (ITRI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.