Balyasny Asset Management Lifted By $24.35 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 698.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 338,153 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 386,585 shares with $28.01 million value, up from 48,432 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 923,193 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) stake by 10.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 18,189 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Kdi Capital Partners Llc holds 152,741 shares with $7.63M value, down from 170,930 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A now has $81.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 2.13M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) CEO Dirk Van de Put Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh owns 17,475 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Company has 301,072 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 1,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,086 were reported by Everett Harris And Co Ca. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 1,291 shares. Fayez Sarofim Co accumulated 6.44 million shares. Essex Financial Services Inc invested in 5,647 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Chesley Taft & Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davenport Communication Lc has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 14,870 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Causeway Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.72% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3.41 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 406,900 shares. Finance Advantage Inc holds 0.01% or 415 shares in its portfolio. 28,713 are held by Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund. Oakworth invested in 4,020 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.07 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.59% above currents $56.41 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $6200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6200 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,379 were accumulated by Ftb. Smith Moore invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 1.70M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 79,180 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Smith Salley And Assoc reported 122,918 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 67,615 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 11,645 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Cap invested in 17,070 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 387,140 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Company owns 0.35% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 37,516 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,100 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 6,332 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 12.26% above currents $64.03 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 10. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, August 2 to “Sell”. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report.