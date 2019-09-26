Balyasny Asset Management Increases Stake in Stifel Finl (SF); Tealwood Asset Management Has Lifted Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding by $511,160

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 1.78M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 1253.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 110,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The hedge fund held 119,207 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04M, up from 8,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 227,140 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amgen drug patent challenge slices $2B off Alexion’s market cap – Boston Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Alexion Pharmaceuticals Dropped 11% in August – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Suggests It’s 41% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Capital Starts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,239 shares to 6,723 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,082 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 45,269 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 7,365 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,191 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc has 1.95% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 169,284 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 13,897 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% or 8,471 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,767 shares. 666,471 are owned by Citigroup. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.04% or 111,443 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Braun Stacey Assoc Inc invested 1% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.1% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 1.25M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SF shares while 82 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 58.28 million shares or 1.65% less from 59.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 581,911 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.07% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 9,096 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 1.82 million shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.07% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). First Bancorp Of Omaha invested in 41,882 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Connable Office Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 4,059 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.28% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 142,338 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 31,435 shares. 867,247 are owned by Geode Capital Limited Liability Company. Phocas reported 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Csat Advisory LP reported 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 326,200 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Office Pptys Income Tr by 192,542 shares to 86,871 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 926,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,997 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).