Balyasny Asset Management Increases Holding in First Solar (FSLR); Deccan Value Investors LP Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 218.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 33,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,055 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 15,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 297,432 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 178,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.07M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.48M, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 370,283 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further Company’s Purpose-Driven Approach to Nutrition; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Solar Stock Plummets on Lower Fiscal 2018 Forecast – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Solar Energy Is Hot in 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Solar (FSLR) to Post Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNG, FSLR, TPX – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 802,457 shares to 3,443 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ) by 599,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 14,820 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 590,490 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 8,500 shares. Bessemer owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winfield Associates reported 0.15% stake. The New York-based Prelude Cap Llc has invested 0.14% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) owns 380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 15,286 shares. Agf reported 24,518 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council holds 98,204 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Ci Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 9,800 shares. Smithfield stated it has 1,810 shares.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.37M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 334,462 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.15% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Qs Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). The New York-based Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 79,116 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.1% or 13,172 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Service Incorporated holds 1,738 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated holds 0.04% or 13,296 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability owns 0.28% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 55,490 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 80,478 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Pggm stated it has 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).