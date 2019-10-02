Balyasny Asset Management Increases Holding in Allegheny Technologies (ATI); Aecom (ACM) Position Held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 245% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 207,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 291,811 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, up from 84,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 990,653 shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 1820.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 436,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 460,095 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 23,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 752,852 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has 14,285 shares. Lapides Asset has 51,200 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 51,047 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 4.38 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 151,397 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,854 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.65% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Malaga Cove Limited Liability stated it has 8,362 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 192,774 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Jefferies Grp Lc reported 1,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 279,974 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 13,284 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 45,750 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. 2,900 shares were bought by Harris Timothy J, worth $51,620. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Davis Elliot S bought $35,060. WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of stock. Kramer Kevin B also bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 227,837 shares to 12,031 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 275,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,462 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 1.61M shares to 6.04 million shares, valued at $163.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 117,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

