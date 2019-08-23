Balyasny Asset Management Holding in Edison Intl (EIX) Cut as Share Price Rose; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Cut Stake

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 56,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 519,350 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.73 million, down from 575,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $209.99. About 345,040 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 237,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 303,932 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.82M, down from 541,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.83. About 1.03M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: EPA RULE CHANGES WON’T SLOW ELECTRIC CARS; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 08:20 AM; 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 14/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Edison for May. 21-22

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability holds 953 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hrt Fin Llc reported 3,814 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.18% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Highstreet Asset Management Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 197,030 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Garrison Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 1,013 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Capital Mngmt owns 14,425 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 26,442 were accumulated by Banque Pictet & Cie. Mackenzie stated it has 180,857 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,536 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 71,203 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $111.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $600.35 million for 10.84 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Reaves W H & Communications Inc has invested 1.33% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp invested in 12,823 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability reported 45,410 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tobam has 806,524 shares. Jennison Associates Lc holds 0.09% or 1.46M shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Mitsubishi Ufj Corp accumulated 322,845 shares. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.11% or 2.89M shares. Ent Fincl Services Corp accumulated 226 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8,284 shares. Fmr Limited Com owns 5.13 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Nomura Hldg has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 32 are owned by Oakworth Capital.