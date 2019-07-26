Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Westlake Chem (WLK) Stake by $6.89 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Novare Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 3.92M shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 1379.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 102,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,230 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 7,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 476,609 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock or 10,089 shares. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,545 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gru Llc. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Ltd Com Ny has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,516 shares. Arga Inv Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lockheed Martin Mgmt owns 44,400 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Telemus Capital Lc owns 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,553 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 253,454 shares. 192,601 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 12,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 2.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 238,400 shares. Mcf Ltd owns 956 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,395 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 2,985 shares stake. Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has 5.64% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Voya Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 342,146 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF) by 19,831 shares to 25,325 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT) by 3,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,222 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

