Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Its Progressive Ohio (Put) (PGR) Stake by $9.94 Million; Stock Price Rose; Mckesson Corp. (MCK) Stock Price Rose While Peddock Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 5,428 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, down from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 2.00M shares traded or 38.97% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Put) (PGR) by 1151.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 138,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Qiagen Slips Up but Is Far From Broken – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares to 33,874 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive Corp. (PGR) CEO Tricia Griffith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 120,792 shares to 375,164 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (Call) (NYSE:SIX) by 699,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).