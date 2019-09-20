Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Helmerich & Payne (HP) as Share Price Declined; Centurylink Investment Management Company Lifted Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $682,379 as Stock Value Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 18,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 62,679 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 44,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 884,107 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 41.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,769 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 12,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.83M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid HP Inc. For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HP -7% after CEO departure, Evercore downgrade following earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dell target lifted after strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wait on IT hardware stocks, says Bernstein – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12,481 shares to 27,143 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 389,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,522 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 608,183 shares. Wellington Gp Llp invested in 0% or 92,793 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Finance Counselors Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 5,648 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 122,618 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Group has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 9,439 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Capital Advisors Incorporated Ok reported 12,494 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Cipher LP holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 48,517 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.02% or 124,416 shares. Parsec Fin Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Two Sigma Limited Liability accumulated 5,972 shares. Trexquant Inv LP owns 32,040 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 24,643 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.65 million shares. Paloma Partners stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,941 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.9% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company reported 2.26% stake. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset has 0.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hartford Fincl Mngmt has 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,793 shares. Indiana Tru & Invest invested in 15,784 shares. Annex Advisory Llc reported 5,639 shares stake. Community Trust And Inv Co has 74,818 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hightower Tru Lta has invested 1.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Savant Capital Lc owns 18,238 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,041 shares to 43,984 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,678 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.