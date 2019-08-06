Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Holding in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $1.22 Million as Shares Rose; Bank Of The West Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $409,467

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 15,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 93,976 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 78,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.87M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT TODAY; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Rev $9.03B; 30/05/2018 – UAL DIVIDEND WOULD BE BASED ON ‘MUCH HIGHER’ VALUATION: KIRBY; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Class B Of United Airlines’ 2018-1 Eetc; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Caps 2018 Capacity Growth at 5.5%; 16/03/2018 – United charters private jet to fly home dog mistakenly sent to Japan; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOARD TO BE CUT TO 14 FROM 16 DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS HAWAII FLIGHTS OPERATING NORMALLY; 23/05/2018 – UNITED CFO ANDREW LEVY LEFT TO ‘SCRATCH ENTREPRENEURIAL ITCH’

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 9,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 29,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 24.82 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 25.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,731 shares to 44,822 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 72,751 shares to 24,887 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

