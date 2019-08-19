Balyasny Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cvb Finl (CVBF) by $9.84 Million; West Chester Capital Advisors Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut as Share Value Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvb Finl Corp (CVBF) by 58.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 468,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 326,876 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 795,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 100,340 shares traded. CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) has declined 6.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CVBF News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch: Smooth Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS; 21/03/2018 – CVB Financial Corp. Announces 114th Consecutive Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVB Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVBF); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB unveils new travel planner, magazine for Kanawha Valley tourists; 29/05/2018 – BRIEF-Fitch Says Transition to DTI in Italian CVB and RMBS Unaffected By Implementation Of European RMBS Criteria; 29/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW EUROPEAN RMBS CRITERIA HAS NOT RESULTED IN NEGATIVE RATING ACTIONS ON ITALIAN CVB AND RMBS TRANSACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Charleston CVB executive `encouraged’ by plans to build hotel at former Sears site; 18/04/2018 – CVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 32C, EST. 30C; 26/03/2018 – CVB Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $132.13. About 1.16M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT

Analysts await CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CVBF’s profit will be $51.85M for 14.16 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by CVB Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.52 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.