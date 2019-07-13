Balyasny Asset Management Has Raised Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stake by $380,724 as Market Value Declined; Oak Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Rose

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 290.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 63,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,312 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 21,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 1.40M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13,560 shares to 23,030 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 38,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Madison Corp by 52,076 shares to 35,300 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,738 shares, and cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM).