Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) by $33.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Mufg Americas Holdings Has Trimmed Its Position by $346,136

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 7,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 293,285 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 300,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 83.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 163,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 33,089 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 196,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $241.47. About 276,181 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 33,854 shares to 59,605 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 56,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.05 million for 16.96 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,175 shares to 15,965 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

