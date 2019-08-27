Balyasny Asset Management Has Lowered First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Holding by $1.79 Million as Market Value Rose; Freeport (FCX) Shares Declined While Leucadia National Lowered Its Stake by $2.61 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 67.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 89,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 43,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 133,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 298,093 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 67.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 217,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 104,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 322,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 8.33 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.02M for 27.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies invested in 10,323 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc holds 3.84 million shares. Moreover, Old West Investment Ltd Liability Com has 0.8% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 121,044 shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability stated it has 157,593 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 10.88 million were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Canandaigua Bank & Trust reported 24,151 shares. New York-based Advent Cap Mngmt De has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). American Natl Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 0.09% or 11,995 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 140,600 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Texas-based Management Pro has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Korea Inv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.24M shares.

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $55.24M for 9.21 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 53,435 shares to 78,022 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 25,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.