Balyasny Asset Management Has Lifted Yum Brands (YUM) Position; Shorts at KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS (KGKG) Lowered By 85.71%

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 9.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 12,465 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 137,464 shares with $15.21M value, up from 124,999 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $34.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 1.88M shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse

KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:KGKG) had a decrease of 85.71% in short interest. KGKG’s SI was 45,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 85.71% from 317,000 shares previously. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0808. About 1.57 million shares traded. Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGKG) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 2,522 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department has 0.56% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 1.32% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Chicago Equity Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,900 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Motco has 371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 630 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 43,637 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Capital Intll Ca accumulated 0.12% or 4,399 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 125,575 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1,696 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,720 shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com accumulated 31,351 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Fort LP has 27,060 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 0.03% or 8,015 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands hires for CTO position – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Yum! Brands Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Third Consecutive Year – CSRwire.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Announces Technology-Centric Appointments to Elevate the Customer Experience and Accelerate Global Growth – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat – Beyond Meat Hits Menu at KFC, Shares Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -1.75% below currents $112.3 stock price. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kona Gold LLC, focuses on the development of hemp energy drinks, energy patches, hemp apparel, and hemp shampoo. The company has market cap of $57.53 million. It also focuses on engaging in hydroponics activities. It has a 0.67 P/E ratio.