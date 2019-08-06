Balyasny Asset Management Has Lifted Its Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) Stake by $3.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; Capital City Trust Company Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 379,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 625,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 2.42 million shares traded or 40.41% up from the average. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH BORROWINGS UNDER NETSMART’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.72 TO $0.82; 01/05/2018 – Code’s “Soft Scanning” Technology Now Available Within Allscripts Sunrise Mobile; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO RETAIN ENTIRETY OF SINGAPORE SUNRISE CLIENT BASE; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR HEALTH GRID IS $60 MLN IN CASH PLUS UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF $50 MLN IN EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDRX); 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ REV $518.6M, EST. $527.8M; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – ECS ACQUISITION WILL PURCHASE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF BARISTA OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts Sunrise™ powers The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust to transform delivery of care

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Virtu Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Goldman Sachs Gp, New York-based fund reported 6.97M shares. Kbc Nv reported 181,304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,660 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). State Street holds 0% or 5.44 million shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 13,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 36,703 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.07% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). 31,014 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co accumulated 215,439 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Pnc Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 6,192 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 74,814 shares to 12,130 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 214,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,979 shares, and cut its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Invest Inc holds 3,850 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Olstein Capital Management Lp reported 38,000 shares. Washington Bancorp holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,604 shares. Ally holds 160,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management Nv has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc holds 1.64% or 46,527 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Mngmt Inc holds 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 81,798 shares. Bernzott Cap invested in 1.77% or 123,965 shares. Barr E S & accumulated 10,008 shares. Sandler Management has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,139 shares. Amer National Tx invested in 3.78% or 609,448 shares. Frontier Invest Management stated it has 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9,676 are held by Planning Alternatives Limited Adv. 228,182 are owned by Qci Asset.