Balyasny Asset Management Has Increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $23.73 Million; Market Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder National Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.07 Million

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 18,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 163,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, down from 181,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 4.45 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 125.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 57,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 104,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72M, up from 46,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.04. About 244,863 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,056 shares to 256,687 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 5,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.22% or 187,889 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership holds 16,181 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.16 million shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisors Preferred Lc reported 15,185 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated stated it has 20,116 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 33,932 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Payden Rygel invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 1.19% or 254,904 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 5,070 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 36,240 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.48% or 39.55M shares. Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation owns 59,188 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 10,731 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 506 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 21 shares. Int Invsts holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1.58M shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.09% or 3,881 shares. Halsey Associate Ct has invested 1.26% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 7,903 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 54,250 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Management has 1.84% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,190 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 975 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 3,764 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% or 5,439 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Natl Bank has 0.19% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Dupont Capital has 1,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 58,844 shares to 276,570 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 173,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,043 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).