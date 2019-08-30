Balyasny Asset Management Has Increased Its Mckesson (MCK) Position; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 32.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 7,045 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 28,773 shares with $3.37M value, up from 21,728 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $25.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 326,132 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 812.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 349,354 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 392,354 shares with $46.82 million value, up from 43,000 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $11.74B valuation. The stock increased 3.61% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 1.21M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Clement Will Oversee the Company’s Diversity and Inclusion Efforts; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – WYNN MACAU: NO NEED TO CHANGE PROPERTY NAMES ON WYNN SCANDAL; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Credit Pact That Includes 364-Day Term Loan Facility of Up to $800M; 27/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Files Equity Underwriting Agreement With SEC; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS DIR. MULROY SAYS INTERNAL PROBE TO FINISH BY 3Q; 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS ASTOUNDED BY THE COMPANY’S STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Corrine Clement Named VP of New Culture and Community Department; 22/03/2018 – Elaine Wynn Is Now Wynn Resorts’ Largest Shareholder, With 9.3% Stake — Filings

Among 6 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $108 lowest target. $134’s average target is 21.64% above currents $110.16 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 8. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. Nomura maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Thursday, August 8. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $12600 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 9,568 shares. 4,323 are owned by Nordea Investment Management. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 165,115 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 18,846 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 437,490 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na accumulated 0% or 312 shares. Markston Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Art Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 25,709 shares. Cwm Lc reported 54 shares. 75 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 0.12% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Capital Intll Ca has 0.14% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 4,986 shares. Pennsylvania Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 606,178 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has invested 1.94% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Wynn (WYNN) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Wynn’s Stock Shed 20% Of Its Value In A Week? – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For Wynn Resorts – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, WYNN, PXD – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IGT vs. WYNN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 7.74% above currents $137.83 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna holds 0.57% or 22,952 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Becker Mngmt stated it has 245,663 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group holds 7,475 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.1% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 170,417 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Clarkston Prns Limited Liability reported 55,164 shares. 282,915 are held by Susquehanna Llp. First Manhattan holds 1,315 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Gradient Lc reported 9 shares stake. Sio Capital Limited, New York-based fund reported 51,300 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd stated it has 0.5% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Group Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.12% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).