Balyasny Asset Management Has Decreased Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $888,125; Share Value Rose; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lifted Nokia (NOK) Holding

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 7,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 8,266 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 15,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 1.08 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 11.93M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia Remains on Target to Deliver EUR1.2B of Recurring Annual Cost Savings in FY18; 20/04/2018 – Ericsson revival hopes lifted by cost cutting progress; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer applications; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business; 21/03/2018 – Northern lights Nokia and Ericsson’s […]; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Efforts to Drive 5G Adoption Expected to Result in EUR100M-EUR200M of Temporary Expenses in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Don’t See Significant Degradation of Margins at Overall Product Level; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Underlying Reasons For Soft Networks Margins Are Temporary, 1Q Not The New Normal, Will Rebound in Coming Quarters

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $481.18 million for 21.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.56 million shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 187,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC).

