Balyasny Asset Management Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Stake as Stock Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 151,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 174,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 91.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 42,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 4,066 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 46,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 216,198 shares to 762,146 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 376,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares to 123,075 shares, valued at $23.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

