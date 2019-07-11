Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $107.95 Million as Shares Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Baxter Bros Has Lowered Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 97.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 776,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,363 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 799,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.07. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $199.52. About 934,713 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $411.13 million for 35.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 49,511 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.90 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.04% or 35,109 shares. Westpac Corporation invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mackenzie Financial holds 7,758 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 2,000 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dudley Shanley owns 153,461 shares. Lifeplan Gru holds 0.04% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Mngmt Lc invested in 0.3% or 2,074 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc holds 4,837 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,819 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 5,094 are held by South State. Homrich & Berg holds 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,220 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Co invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davis R M has invested 1.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palouse Capital Mgmt has invested 1.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiaa Cref Llc owns 10.36M shares. Arcadia Management Mi has 3,872 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa accumulated 297,497 shares. 54,365 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson Ltd. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,274 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp reported 31,936 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hudson Valley Advisors Adv accumulated 41,361 shares. Fulton Bank Na reported 62,614 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 31,574 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 236,045 shares to 238,987 shares, valued at $21.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 148,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.