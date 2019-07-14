Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Garmin LTD (GRMN) as Stock Price Rose; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cut Its Stake by $8.19 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 70.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 248,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,578 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 352,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.79. About 679,416 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 933,724 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.36M, down from 978,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 19.95 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 125,535 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 400,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,554 were reported by Franklin Resources. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 183,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.45 million were reported by D E Shaw Co Inc. 5,412 were accumulated by Blair William & Communications Il. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 295,490 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 3,944 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Sg Americas Secs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 1.66 million shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Incorporated has 38,373 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Asset Management owns 0.09% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 55,597 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 6,575 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 20,092 shares to 128,689 shares, valued at $224.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 79,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsore.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.