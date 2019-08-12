Balyasny Asset Management Has Cut Avnet (AVT) Stake by $2.77 Million; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Stake in Fair Isaac (FICO) Boosted by $11.42 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 64,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 18,929 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 83,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 273,671 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Inc (FICO) by 135.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 42,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,289 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, up from 31,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $360.42. About 49,986 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 7,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 17,748 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 5,122 shares. Creative Planning holds 1,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 10,400 shares. Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,546 shares. Pinnacle Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 6,833 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 0.03% or 2,285 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 4,128 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.17% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Cap Fund Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 12,449 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N.V (NYSE:UN) by 5,439 shares to 39,035 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (CSM) by 6,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Crp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 23,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,610 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 31,727 shares stake. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 3.69 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 9,664 shares. Foster & Motley holds 27,068 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 6,278 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Llc reported 8,275 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 349,396 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). State Teachers Retirement stated it has 152,743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 168,869 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 238 shares in its portfolio. Amp Invsts stated it has 140,093 shares.

