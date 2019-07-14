Balyasny Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by $3.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mengis Capital Management Raised Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 379,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 625,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 964,618 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 17.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – WILL ALSO EXPAND FOOTPRINT LATER IN 2018, IMPLEMENTING ALLSCRIPTS SUNRISE AT SENGKANG GENERAL AND COMMUNITY HOSPITALS SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 25c; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SEES FY ADJ REV $2.15B TO $2.25B, EST. $2.19B; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS-DEAL MAY BE TERMINATED BY UNIT & HEALTH GRID UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, INCLUDING IF DEAL NOT CONSUMMATED BY JUNE 26, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS HEALTHCARE GROUP SINGHEALTH HAS PARTNERED WITH ALLSCRIPTS TO IMPLEMENT IPRO ANESTHESIA ACROSS THE GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions: ECS Acquisition Agrees to Purchase Barista Operations for $167.5M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Allscripts; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – THERE IS NO FINANCING CONDITION TO CONSUMMATION OF HEALTH GRID MERGER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDRX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $72,000 activity.

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Allscripts to present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Introducing Veradigmâ„¢ Providing Next Generation Healthcare Solutions for Today’s Healthcare Challenges – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adoption grows for Allscripts cutting edge Prescription Price Transparency Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Valley Health System expands Allscripts partnership to improve physician satisfaction and drive consumer and population health initiatives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 109,313 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 470,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 661,158 were accumulated by North Star Asset Management. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.16M shares. Atwood And Palmer invested 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Macquarie Gp invested in 123,119 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc invested in 25,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Cwm Llc holds 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) or 647 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 6.97M shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Legal General Gp Public Ltd reported 224,042 shares. 223,030 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Company owns 426,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 58,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 17,477 shares to 62,165 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 117,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,340 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partner Inv LP has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 610 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 635,021 shares. Adage Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 580 were reported by Dodge & Cox. Westfield Management LP accumulated 197,074 shares. 19,957 were reported by Gofen Glossberg Lc Il. New York-based Element Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alley Limited Liability Co reported 4,668 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 2.2% or 92,377 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 1,189 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. California-based Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Co has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 3.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 38,713 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio.