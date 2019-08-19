Balyasny Asset Management Cut Repligen (RGEN) Position by $627,406; Stock Value Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.39 Million

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 3.26 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be All Cash; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 10,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The hedge fund held 8,043 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 18,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 90,974 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Guggenheim Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The accumulated 0% or 25,499 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.11% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 130,992 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 25,836 shares. Stephens Ar reported 49,706 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 27,712 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 8,043 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc reported 3,317 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 99,568 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 35,916 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 10,700 shares. Pier Capital Lc has 1.29% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 141,097 shares. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 348,286 shares to 443,096 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 689 shares to 3,190 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 76,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Financial Securities Llc stated it has 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Narwhal Cap Mgmt has 171,197 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs LP holds 0.16% or 1.99M shares in its portfolio. Sheffield Asset Management Limited Com owns 72,500 shares or 6.63% of their US portfolio. Godsey Gibb Assoc accumulated 396,933 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 1.95M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 433,998 shares. 8.54M were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 517,897 are owned by Anchor Advsr Limited. Moreover, First Business Inc has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc, California-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Wright Ser Inc invested in 190,498 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).