Balyasny Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Shares Rose; Federated Investors Increases Position in Hub Group (HUBG)

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 99,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 202,327 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 103,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 91,304 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 1.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 27,714 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 234,357 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 314,233 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $14.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 39,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 33,616 shares to 338,589 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 476,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.45M shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.