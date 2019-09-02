Balyasny Asset Management Cut Holding in Stifel Finl (SF) by $9.91 Million as Valuation Rose; Palestra Capital Management Holds Stake in Take (TTWO)

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 1.12M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 190,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The hedge fund held 8,806 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 199,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 195,019 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $96.66M for 9.27 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wingstop Inc by 341,368 shares to 402,336 shares, valued at $30.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 438,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10 million shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $160.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,635 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).