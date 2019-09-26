Balyasny Asset Management Boosted Spark Therapeutics (Call) (ONCE) Position by $7.77 Million; Beach Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Delta Airlines (DAL) by $387,520 as Stock Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 13,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 3.18 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Call) (ONCE) by 284.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 73,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 1.45 million shares traded or 253.97% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Armistice Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 50,603 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 35,843 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 49,347 shares. 171,985 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Investors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Lc invested 1.22% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 194,504 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 148,900 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Ab holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 10,000 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 496,543 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $32.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 55,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ECB projections to show future growth barely above 1% – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Just OK Is Not Good Enough for a Financial Plan – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S.Africa’s Eskom Says first power produced at Medupi’s last unit – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s (WEN) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $61.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prod Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 26,730 shares to 121,680 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.45 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.