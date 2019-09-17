Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Upped By $386,262 Its Home Depot Com (HD) Position; Qs Investors Cut By $4.10 Million Its New Residential Invt (NRZ) Position

Qs Investors Llc decreased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 94.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 273,315 shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 15,043 shares with $232,000 value, down from 288,358 last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $6.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 1.50 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc acquired 1,866 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc holds 35,054 shares with $7.29 million value, up from 33,188 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $251.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $229.65. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is -0.01% below currents $229.65 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Wedbush maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26900 target in Friday, September 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Novare Capital Management Lc accumulated 37,201 shares. Main Street Ltd Llc invested in 3.37% or 72,107 shares. Leisure Capital Management invested in 10,980 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Comm Na has invested 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jane Street Gp holds 177,148 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Chatham Gru holds 4,196 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hs Management Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 5.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 770,964 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 16,172 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alley Ltd holds 41,054 shares. Connecticut-based Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Td Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 238 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 14,994 shares. Capital Int Ltd Ca invested in 0.64% or 13,044 shares. California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv has $18.5 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.25’s average target is 21.50% above currents $15.02 stock price. New Residential Inv had 5 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was bought by Sloves Andrew. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.45 million for 6.95 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0.04% or 273,129 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 23,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 98,246 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co. Optimum Advsr reported 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 54,000 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, City has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 3,600 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 7,290 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited reported 17,567 shares. 706,528 were reported by Bb&T Securities Lc. Carroll Inc has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru Com owns 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 800 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.11% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 1,511 shares.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential gets a new bull – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential to acquire field services company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Mortgage REITs to Buy Right Now Sep 10, 2019 You should consider these top – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.