Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Trimmed Its 3M Company Com (MMM) Stake by $309,324 as Stock Price Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Alesco Advisors Has Boosted by $333,234 Its Position

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 2.82 million shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 712 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 62,318 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Strategic Glob Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.62% or 7,964 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 1,775 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc has 0.98% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,318 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.14% or 49,051 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,570 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Llc holds 2,120 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 3,331 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Ally Finance Inc invested in 0.94% or 15,000 shares. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Research Glob owns 1.50 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 26,879 shares.

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,460 shares to 297,739 shares, valued at $87.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,248 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Boeing and Apple – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) reported 0.4% stake. Culbertson A N holds 1.75% or 36,398 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Ltd Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 36,102 shares. Country Club Com Na holds 0.19% or 9,627 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ledyard Fincl Bank invested 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Duncker Streett & Com has 0.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.22% or 52,365 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability accumulated 8,050 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,807 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 24,796 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rampart Invest Llc invested in 7,612 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt Inc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Gain on Thursday With Improved Global Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, OMCL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Lr Etf (ONEK) by 18,557 shares to 164,328 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. Com by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Pfd And Incm Sec Etf (PFF).