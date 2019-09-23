Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Trimmed 3M Company Com (MMM) Holding by $309,324; Benin Management Has Increased Holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by $860,000 as Valuation Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 990,082 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 232,127 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Starts Shr Buyback Program; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – PROPOSED DIVIDEND: EUR 1.00 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY REVENUE EUR 5.71 BLN VS EUR 5.49 BLN YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips 1Q Net Income from Continuing Op EUR94M; 10/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV VOPA.AS : MACQUAIRE STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM, EUR 32 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE (TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.05 PER SHARE); 16/04/2018 – PHILIPS CEO FRANS VAN HOUTEN HAS AMBITION FOR THIRD TERM: FD; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Koninklijke FrieslandCampina To Neg; 15/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves company name change to Signify, appointment of Eelco Blok to Supervisory Board and 2017 dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Capital Mngmt holds 2,164 shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ghp Invest Inc owns 7,520 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,320 shares. Condor Capital has invested 0.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 213 shares. 91,089 were accumulated by Hemenway Tru Ltd Co. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.34% or 14,625 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Proshare Advsr Limited reported 587,981 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). M Kraus And reported 3,630 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 56,513 shares. Wagner Bowman Management has 0.58% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,547 shares. Moreover, Agf Invs Inc has 0.77% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $593.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Shrt Trm Corp Bd Etf (VCSH) by 15,012 shares to 122,936 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Lr Etf (ONEK) by 18,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.