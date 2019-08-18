Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) Trimmed by $322,164; As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Share Value Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Upped by $739,890 Its Holding

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com (RCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 76,130 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 78,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 49,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The institutional investor held 107,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 278,041 shares traded or 86.29% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.03 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 109,701 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 274,420 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 987,473 shares. Farmers Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hartline Corporation owns 9,370 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Aviance Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Macroview Investment Lc owns 100 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America stated it has 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Everence Management reported 4,330 shares. Paragon Cap Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 4,215 are owned by Alps Advsr Inc. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.1% or 404,499 shares. Addenda has invested 0.27% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Axa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 239,051 shares.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Emg Mk Etf (GMM) by 11,623 shares to 52,026 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 6,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds Fintech Etf.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,742 shares to 40,380 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 177,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,208 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ltd Liability Com has 365,855 shares. 6,543 are held by Synovus. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 91,258 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 30,629 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 15,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 86,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Pnc Financial Ser Gru owns 735 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 43,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 924,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 8,089 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 105,570 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.23 million activity. The insider Maroney Patrick bought $35,250. 2,500 shares valued at $40,350 were bought by Hogan Michael on Friday, February 22. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $317,200 was made by POITEVINT ALEC II on Wednesday, March 6. Menon Deepak bought $9,193 worth of stock. MARTZ BRAD had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155. St John Scott bought $50,216 worth of stock.