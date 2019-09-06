Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) Has Cut by $300,510; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, down from 67,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $213.13. About 3.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 509,995 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21 million for 23.18 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 381,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 470,288 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 196,468 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oakworth Inc reported 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Petrus Tru Co Lta has 4.59% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cohen And Steers reported 0.63% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 19,819 shares. Private Advisor Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 207,598 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Duncker Streett & reported 138,099 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability holds 76,957 shares. Violich Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Financial Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf by 5,324 shares to 87,818 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Trust Sbi Healthcare Etf (XLV) by 5,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Shrt Trm Corp Bd Etf (VCSH).

