Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Raised Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake by $405,821; As Cognex (CGNX) Shares Declined, Brown Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 31,244 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 29,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 358,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 9.47M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481.41M, down from 9.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 814,684 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,326 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.2% stake. Patten Patten Tn invested in 49,843 shares or 1.35% of the stock. 2,322 are held by Kistler. Proshare Ltd holds 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 343,367 shares. Torch Wealth invested in 0.17% or 1,125 shares. 7.33M are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. 2,482 are owned by Country Club Trust Comm Na. Girard Prns Ltd has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Columbia Asset Mgmt has 571 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jabodon Pt holds 4,995 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2,150 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 166,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fragasso Inc holds 0.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 10,350 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 17,256 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 55,682 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability owns 55,859 shares. Regions Corp has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 6,166 shares. State Street reported 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Conestoga Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 45,129 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 232,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,276 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0.14% or 1.11 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 2.81 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% or 17.00M shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 47,576 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 28,132 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Co has 7,581 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 574,794 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $258.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 197,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).