Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Raised Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH); Steinberg Global Asset Management Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $493,876

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,286 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 58,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $177.44. About 329,377 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,169 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 136,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.15. About 4.76 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2.18% stake. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cahill Inc has 16,429 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Llc has 0.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11.43M shares. Ar Asset owns 31,592 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has invested 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 73 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 533,930 shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy Associate has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware holds 82,655 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 0.12% or 19,378 shares. Iowa National Bank invested in 61,886 shares. Haverford Com holds 0.79% or 717,188 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 4,745 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,459 shares to 97,493 shares, valued at $18.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,669 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Class action posed over LabCorp data breach – Triangle Business Journal” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Conversion Right Triggered for LabCorp’s Zero Coupon Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC had sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd holds 4,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intrust State Bank Na holds 3,001 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 93,417 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,565 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 5,533 shares. Veritable Lp owns 1,845 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Raymond James Trust Na holds 1,795 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Brown Advisory has 52,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,110 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Co invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.9% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).