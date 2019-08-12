Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) by $867,048 as Valuation Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined While Pershing Square Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $30.85 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.37 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,176 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lowe Brockenbrough Co invested in 1.41% or 78,347 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 2.22 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 193,712 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ameritas Prns reported 34,072 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Lp holds 1.93% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 318,827 shares. Richard C Young Com accumulated 0.79% or 31,968 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 485,360 shares. Signaturefd holds 0.07% or 6,632 shares in its portfolio. Burgundy Asset invested 4.75% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aldebaran Financial reported 10,470 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,374 shares.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76M shares to 9.99 million shares, valued at $742.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).