Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Raised Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $975,440; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Valuation Rose, American International Group Decreased Its Stake by $864,248

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 7,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01M, down from 121,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 123,913 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 548 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, up from 6,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.37M for 14.58 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Comm owns 3,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd reported 23,637 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability owns 2,624 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc holds 1.93% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 57,825 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Roundview holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 17,218 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Prudential reported 300,345 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 36,663 shares or 0.14% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.06% or 161,097 shares. 4,592 are held by First Citizens Bankshares And Trust Com. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,862 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,184 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold 30,255 shares worth $3.63M. $438,615 worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by ROBERTS DAVID A.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 21,693 shares to 69,393 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Value (IWS) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,725 shares, and has risen its stake in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF).