Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Position in Essent Group LTD Com (ESNT) Has Cut by $368,295 as Share Price Rose; Highline Capital Management Position In Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Was Has Lifted

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31 million, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 370,090 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 15/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 30/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) Now Launched in the U.S. for the Treatment of X–linked Hypoph; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS; 17/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN CONFIRM FDA APPROVED CRYSVITA; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd Com (ESNT) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 8,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,364 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 91,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 219,232 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.14 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $125.69 million for 9.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.30 million activity. On Thursday, January 17 the insider Cashmer Jeff sold $934,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 4,700 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 169,011 are owned by Fil Limited. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.50M shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,749 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.27% or 250,000 shares. 327 are held by Mufg Americas. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,771 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 255,146 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Amer Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 96,010 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) or 12 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 3.08M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq Inc Com Cl A by 23,205 shares to 70,165 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 6,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

