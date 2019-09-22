Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Position in 3M Company Com (MMM) Has Lowered by $309,324 as Stock Value Declined; Castine Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Meridian Bancorp Md (EBSB) by $2.48 Million

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey)

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 145,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 476,862 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, up from 331,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 175,860 shares traded or 51.67% up from the average. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN APRIL 2018 DECREASED BY 0.6% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 16/04/2018 – The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk Series; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Industries To Acquire A Transactional Virtual Currency Company; 13/03/2018 – Accruent Announces Meridian Enhancements Including First Cloud-Based ALIM Solution; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds DFDS; 26/04/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Leads Key Panels at Vatican Health Conference “Unite To Cure”; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE SAYS APPOINTMENT OF JOHN SABINE AND CHARLES RIOPEL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO FILL VACANCIES

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Hi Etf by 35,963 shares to 149,864 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Pfd And Incm Sec Etf (PFF) by 10,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. Com.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

