Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Maintains Position in Ares Capital Com (ARCC); Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Cambridge Advisors Cut Its Stake by $365,396

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 1.67 million shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 3.28 million shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.26 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $98,477 activity. 200 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $3,554 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE.