Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Maintains Position in Ares Capital Com (ARCC); Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Holding

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.10M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.72M market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 434,784 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 890 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 4,693 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hawkeye Cap Mgmt Llc holds 9.47% or 197,201 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Principal Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 287,664 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 79,080 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 57,758 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Ameritas Inv has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Invesco owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 167,997 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 335 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 11,018 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. BARTLETT STEVE had bought 200 shares worth $3,554 on Monday, May 20. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Asset Mgmt reported 3% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). S&T Bankshares Pa accumulated 199,194 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). New York-based Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 47,911 shares. Whittier Trust Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fosun holds 178,707 shares. 119,514 are owned by Cornerstone. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 139,850 shares stake. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 299 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 301,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,702 shares or 0% of the stock.

