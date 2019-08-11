Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Lowered Position in Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) by $1.09 Million as Stock Declined; As Textron (TXT) Market Valuation Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Raised by $643,500 Its Stake

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 21,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 145,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 167,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 4.97M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names new consultant relations head; 16/04/2018 – 37XI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades three classes of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh); 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – 96XH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smal; 27/04/2018 – 38NT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – 71SE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – 16CL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 187.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The hedge fund held 19,729 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 6,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.31 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.95 TO $3.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – Textron Still Sees $700M-$800M 2018 Manufacturing Cash Flow From Cont Ops Before Pension Contributions; 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf by 5,324 shares to 87,818 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc Adr by 21,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Gw Etf (SPYG).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.65 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country National Bank invested in 0% or 478 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fayez Sarofim And Company reported 7.40M shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 24,638 shares. North Star Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Proshare Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 221,109 shares. 409,046 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Salem Mgmt reported 4,000 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 16,591 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And Co reported 7,558 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fiera Cap has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Captrust Financial reported 47,253 shares stake. Leisure Capital Mngmt has 11,493 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Altfest L J & accumulated 2,110 shares. Caprock Gp holds 0.1% or 10,156 shares in its portfolio.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,500 shares to 15,019 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 19,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,054 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).